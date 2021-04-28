WAUKESHA — The city launched the Micro Enterprise COVID-19 Response Grant program on Monday, its second grant program provided to small businesses. Applications will be accepted through May 10 at 4:30 p.m.
The purpose of the grant is to assist small businesses in Waukesha that are owned by a person earning 80% of the County Median Income Level with five or fewer full-time equivalent employees. Grant funds are to be used for responding to any COVID-19 related expenses including marketing or creating websites/online ordering systems, interior and exterior improvements related to COVID-19 and the purchase of personal protective equipment and supplies.
The grant is funded with $225,000 of Federal Community Development Block Grant funds authorized under the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Grant applications can be submitted online, by mail or dropped off at the Community Development Department at City Hall, 201 Delafield St., Waukesha.
More information and the grant application can be found online at https://bit.ly/2R8kCKU.
For any additional information, the public can contact Senior Planner Jeff Fortin at 262-524-3755 or email jfortin@waukeshawi.gov.