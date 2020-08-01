SUSSEX — When the farmers market was in trouble in Sussex, Waukesha marketing firm FitTech Hosting took charge.
Sussex Fresh Market will resume operations Aug. 23 with the marketing firm leading volunteers to conduct the event.
According to a news release, after learning of the end of the Sussex Farmers Market, FitTech Hosting started planning the strategy for continuing the market, along with improving the overall attendance of customers and vendors by applying their advertising background.
“We need to give back to the community, and this seemed like the perfect opportunity to put our skillset to work, and fulfill our altruistic mission,” said FitTech Hosting Agency Director Johnathan Martin. “The Sussex community needs to be more united now than ever and losing a vital event due to lack of management would be devastating to the community.”
FitTech Hosting and their team of 12 individuals will lead the volunteer efforts.
“Our team had to jump through quite a few hoops in attaining village approval, working through the legalities, getting vendors together, - and on quite an unexpected, short notice, but that’s just who we are, we’re doers,” Martin said.
The market will be held at the Sussex Civic Center, N64-W23760 Main St., every other Sunday with the next market being Aug. 23.
The Sussex Fresh Market is welcoming new vendors, and encouraging people in the surrounding communities to attend.