WAUKESHA — Waukesha Metro Transit has faced a loss in revenue due to the pandemic and is working to once again start accepting fares; however, money provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act has allowed the city to make up those expenses.
The grant, which provided a total of $4.2 million to the city and Waukesha County, $2.1 million each, will pay for operational expenses and loss of revenue due to the pandemic.
Waukesha Metro Transit Supervisor Brian Engelking said the impacts of the virus have been large.
Engelking said during the virus, at the end of March and early April, ridership shrunk about 35%. When things reopened, ridership went back up to 50%. Now, the ridership is back to about normal on weekdays and about 80% on weekends, Engelking said.
Engelking said he thinks ridership is up so much because of weather, and believes weekend ridership may remain down at 80% throughout the year.
“Because the CDC recommends we keep capacity at a quarter capacity of the buses or less, that’s caused some issue with us because right now we’re capping 10 people on the bus at a time and so we’re having to bring out other vehicles to help pick out other people,” Engelking said.
The buses, however, have not been able to collect bus fares because of CDC recommendations — individuals board and exit the bus from the back to avoid close contact with the bus driver.
There is not an exact timeline; however, the city is working on installing plastic dividers, which will allow for social distancing between the driver and individuals boarding the bus.
Once the dividers are installed, fares to ride the buses will likely resume.
“Our budget, we budget for fares, we average about $47,000 per month in fare revenue and we haven’t collected that for April, May, June for sure, so it’s a significant amount of revenue that we have now lost,” he said.
The company Clear Channel Outdoor, which originally bought the bus shelters before they turned over ownership to the city, brought an item forward to the Transit Committee Thursday night.
The item, which will now move on to the Common Council, requested a reduction of revenue payment for June to November 2020 of 20% due to impacts from COVID-19 on advertising.
Engelking said he intends to request funding from the CARES Act to make up those expenses as well.
“We’re using some of those (CARES Act) funds this year to cover the shortfalls of revenue and that’s exactly why Congress had provided funding for transit because they stated transit is an essential service to keep folks getting to where they needed to get to, to get to work, etcetera,” he said.