WAUKESHA — Waukesha plan commissioners had their plates full Wednesday evening as they gathered to review proposals for a host of residential developments. But the item that should be of most interest to all Waukesha residents was the commission’s consideration of a conditional use permit involving the former Murf’s Burgers & Custard, 1345 S. West Ave.
Restauranteur John Suttner is looking to give the beloved eatery, which closed in August, new life.
An owner of the Cornerstone Pub and Eatery in Oconomowoc, Suttner has plans to reopen the restaurant under the name Buddy’s Burgers & Custard.
Despite some discussion about the potential for easement disputes between adjacent businesses, commissioners unanimously approved the permit for the business, which was primarily needed because the restaurant has a drive-thru.
It was not clear when the restaurant will be reopening, but its hours are expected to be Sunday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Apartment complexes
Commissioners spent the bulk of the nearly three-hour-long meeting reviewing site plans for three new apartment complexes, and one sprawling new condo development.
Despite some requests regarding landscaping and façades, commissioners approved the plans for all four developments.
The first site plan commissioners reviewed was the Mandel Group’s plans for constructing a four-story apartment building along St. Paul Avenue, north of the Mill Reserve condos.
The building is expected to contain 114 market-rate apartments and will overlook the Fox River.
Although Commissioner R.G. Keller said he would like to see more landscaping along the building’s St. Paul Avenue frontage, the site plan was unanimously approved.
Developers said they hoped to begin construction by mid-summer.
Commissioners also gave unanimous approval to a site plan for the proposed Village at Fox River luxury apartment complex at the southeast corner of Highway 59 and Saylesville Road, but asked developers to come back with a more unique exterior design for the 87-unit apartment building that will be the center of the mixed-use development.
The third apartment site plan was for the 72-unit, three-building Fox Den Apartment complex at the Fox Run Shopping Center redevelopment site at West Sunset Drive and West St. Paul Avenue.
All three developers are receiving tax incremental financing assistance for the projects.
Condos
Commissioners also signed off on a site plan for an 80-unit condo development proposed for the east side of the soon-to-be extension of Tenny Avenue.
Called The Glen at Standing Stone, the development is slated to include 14 duplexes, nine fourplex, and 16 single-family condos.