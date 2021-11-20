WAUKESHA — Plans for a new Kwik trip located off Les Paul Parkway and River Valley Road in Waukesha were approved by the Plan Commission Wednesday.
Kwik Trip presented their final site plan and architectural review for the new convenience store Wednesday, and commissioners unanimously approved each, subject to staff comments.
According to city documents, the applicant plans to construct a new 24-hour Kwik Trip at the 4.29-acre site, which would include a convenience store, a 10-dispenser fueling canopy and 49 parking spaces.
The store plans to sell fresh produce, bakery,
dairy, beverages, fresh meat, groceries, tobacco, lottery, alcohol and gas. There will also be outdoor seating for customers. Kwik Trip is proposing landscaping work on the property along River Valley Road and Les Paul Parkway to accommodate residential properties in the area.
The convenience store will be next to the Village at Fox River, a 174-unit luxury apartment building for which site work began this spring.