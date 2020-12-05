WAUKESHA — When the Plan Commission meets on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., it will review a conditional use permit request to operate Buddy’s Burgers & Custard, LLC at the former Murf’s Frozen Custard & Jumbo Burgers location.
The hours of operation would be Sunday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The same building and drive-thru would be utilized.
The commission will also review a proposal for a 3-lot certified survey map south of Les Paul Parkway at River Valley Road for development of the Village at Fox River. The site would be home to three different lots including a multi-family development, a future commercial or office development site and an anticipated convenience store.
Also to be reviewed is a one-lot certified survey map on the corner of West Sunset Drive and West St. Paul Avenue for a future development.
The applicant is looking to add a health center at the location with a building of approximately 6,000 square feet.
The Finance Committee will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. to review and act on the creation of a special revenue account to establish a funding source for a police K-9 unit and accept the donation of K-9 Emma from the Emma Loves Dogs Foundation.
In September, the Emma Loves Dogs Foundation donated a K-9 named Emma to the Waukesha Police Department, valued at approximately $15,000. According to city documents, the department is developing a K-9 unit with the bulk of the program being funded through donations, which would “increase the efficiency of service that the Police Department provides to the citizens of Waukesha.”
All meetings are available to view live online at https://www.waukesha.le gistar.com/Calendar.aspx.