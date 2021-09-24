WAUKESHA — The expansion of the single-family Howell Oaks subdivision in Waukesha was approved by the Plan Commission unanimously on Wednesday.
The expansion, proposed by developer Thompson Companies, will bring 23 single-family lots and three outlots as part of the Howell Oaks subdivision, which currently has 184 lots, according to city documents.
The subdivision is located on both the north and south side of Madison Street, just east of the Retzer Nature Center. The final expansion is the 5th stage of the subdivision, at the southwestern end of the development, right next to the Retzer Nature Center.
The addition includes 23 single-family lots along Olde Howell Road, Howell Oaks Drive and Retzer Court. The addition will also feature an outlot to provide an additional point for pedestrian trail access to the network of trails that run to the south of the development throughout the Retzer Nature Center.
Commissioners had little discussion on the topic Wednesday before approving the expansion unanimously.