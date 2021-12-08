Waukesha Qdoba locations pledge Tuesday profits for Waukesha Community Fund

WAUKESHA — Both Waukesha Qdoba locations are donating Tuesday’s profits to the United for Waukesha Community Fund, a move to help victims affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.
Joe Bath, general manager of the North Street Qdoba in Waukesha, said yesterday was about five times as busy as the typical Tuesday and online orders were about triple their usual rate. The Qdoba crew had help to keep up with volunteers from Milwaukee area restaurants.
Bath said although there were already efforts by Qdoba members, there was a ground-up desire to do more to help victims, and Qdoba President Keith Guilbault gave approval for Tuesday’s donations.
“This is bigger than all of us right now,” Bath said. He said there was never a moment of doubt the public would come through to show support.