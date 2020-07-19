Waukesha ranks fourth in state on ‘Taxes Refunded Index’

WAUKESHA — Every year, millions of citizens across the United States receive a tax refund after having paid more in taxes than they owe. But exactly how much they receive varies from place to place.
A new tool created by financial technology firm SmartAsset helps consumers get a feel for not only how to gauge their own taxes and refunds, but also how those stack up against those of their neighbors.
SmartAsset ranked counties by a metric called the “Taxes Refunded Index,” which takes into account the average tax amount refunded, the average tax amount owed, and the number of taxpayers involved, among other things.
If divided into three tiers — index score over 40, over 30, and over 20 — only one county, Menominee, makes the first tier with an index score of 45.72. Ozaukee County and Forest County would make second tier with 37.92 and 33.53 index scores, respectively.
Waukesha County just barely missed the cutoff for second tier, but leads the rest of the top 10 pack with an index score of 29.81.
With the average tax amount refunded at $2,421 and the average tax amount owed at $4,107, Washington County ranked a respectable 29th out of 72. By comparison, Ozaukee’s average refund is $2,969 and average amount owed is $7,730; for Waukesha those figures are $2,710 and $5,967, respectively.
Most of the top 10 counties are concentrated in southeastern Wisconsin.
SmartAsset PR Manager Steve Sabato said the information should prove useful to taxpayers going forward. “Tax data like this shows where people are, on average, overpaying the most during the year,” he said. “Hence the significant tax refunds in certain areas. However people may prefer to balance their tax contributions throughout the year to ensure that they’re paying the exact amount required.”
Investing or saving?
Sabato said that while tax refund money could, in theory, be put into an interest-bearing savings account or otherwise invested, for some consumers the surplus tax dollars could prove a sort of “forced savings” for those who fear they’d otherwise spend it during the year. When it returns to them in a lump sum, saving or investing all at once may be an easier call than little by little.
“Waukesha County generated the fourth largest average tax refund in the state, and had the second largest average tax bill owed in the state,” Sabato said. “This shows that residents in Waukesha County who receive a refund got, on average, among the largest refunds in the state, and those who owed at the end of the year owed among the most in the state.”
Residents of Menominee County, on average, overpaid their taxes by the greatest amount in the state of Wisconsin. Why that is, however, isn’t immediately clear.
Because the most recent IRS data at the county level predates the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not possible at this point to say how the coronavirus may have affected patterns, if at all.
This year, many Wisconsin residents may still be waiting for their refund. That’s because most IRS operations were shuttered by the pandemic. The IRS started shutting down tax return processing centers in March, along with its taxpayer help line, local offices and volunteer assistance programs. Soon after, it focused on sending out more than 159 million payments as authorized by the coronavirus relief package. By mid-May, the agency faced a backlog of 10 million pieces of unopened mail, including paper tax returns.
People who filed electronically generally got their refunds unless those returns were flagged, commonly because of identity theft concerns or a mismatch between the information on the return and what was provided by employers or financial institutions.
“An accurate income tax return estimator can keep you from banking on a refund that’s bigger in your mind than the real refund that hits your bank account,” SmartAsset said. “It can also give you a headsup if you’re likely to owe money. Unless you’re a tax accountant or someone who follows tax law changes closely, it’s easy to be surprised by changes in your refund from year to year.”
Consumers can also run the numbers ahead of time to see whether they need to make any changes to the tax withholdings on their paychecks.
You can check out SmartAsset’s calculator at https://bit.ly/30nbJhq.
Contributing: Associated Press