Waukesha restaurant The Spot transitions to El Zócalo

WAUKESHA — The Spot has been offering American breakfasts and dinners to Waukesha customers for the last 10 years. The restaurant has since rebranded in June as El Zócalo — offering the same American breakfast menu with new Mexican dinners.
El Zócalo is at 500 E. Broadway, Waukesha. Owner Felipe Hopp said he is still serving the same breakfasts — which have been popular, even through the pandemic. Hopp said he didn’t originally advertise the change in branding because he didn’t want to scare away customers that keep coming back for breakfast.
“The Spot on Sunset is when I first started 10 years ago and I still have some customers from that (location) at this location,” he said.
Hopp also said he has owned a restaurant in Slinger for four years, which inspired him to transition dinners to Mexican food in Waukesha.
“El Zócalo is actually the downtown in Mexico City and it’s where I come from, so that’s why I decided to go with that name,” Hopp said. “Because I have another Mexican restaurant in Slinger, Polanco Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, during the pandemic I was also working at that one, and I was like ‘You know what, I’m just going to do the same thing in Waukesha.’” Hopp said the pandemic has created challenges for his Waukesha restaurant. While The Spot was doing great during breakfast, he noticed it was slow during dinner. Hopp said his Slinger restaurant was doing well during dinner throughout the pandemic with the curbside pickup option.
“It was very, very hard to keep going the way it was, so I had to rename everything and redo something, the pandemic hurt really bad, it hurt my business,” he said. “So I decided it was time to change, a little change, and try to figure out a different route.”
The dinner menu now offers a variety of traditional Mexican dishes such as chimichangas, enchiladas and fajitas. There are also various Mexican drink options including margaritas, mojitos, sangrias, Mexican sodas and fresh waters.
“We have mild and hot spicy food too, so there’s something for everybody,” Hopp said. “A lot of desserts and appetizers. (It’s) a full menu, we have seafood, chicken and steak, it’s very much everything.”
Hopp said he also plans to offer online ordering and delivery options in the coming months.
From today through September, customers can get a free margarita with the purchase of a dinner — one free margarita per guest.
El Zócalo’s website features photos and the restaurant’s menu at www.zocalowi.com. The restaurant’s Facebook page has also continued to post updates at www.facebook.com/elzocalowi.com.