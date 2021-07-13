WAUKESHA — Talon Healthy IT Services, with offices in Waukesha and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has been acquired by HCTec, an award-winning IT services firm serving diverse health systems and health care provider organizations, according to an announcement.
Talon Healthy IT Services is a managed IT solutions company.
According to the release, the transaction accelerates HCTec’s growth and expands its managed services capabilities to better serve health care providers across the U.S.
“HCTec’s mission is to enhance the effectiveness of our health care provider clients and improve quality of experience for patients through innovative IT staffing, managed services, and deep EHR expertise,” said Bill Grana, CEO of HCTec. “We’re proud to welcome Talon into the HCTec family, opening up greater opportunities to provide expanded capabilities to our clients, with a special focus on patient-facing support services.”
Talon Healthy specializes in IT help desk services.
“Joining HCTec gives our clients access to an even greater portfolio of best-inclass health care IT services,” said Mike Linville, president and CEO of Talon Healthy IT Services. “HCTec and Talon have long been leaders in health IT services, helping to shape the future of health care. We look forward to joining the team and bringing together our industry-leading knowledge, best practices, and service capabilities to more healthcare providers across the country.”
HCTec’s acquisition adds Talon’s 90 team members to HCTec’s current network of approximately 500 employees across the U.S.