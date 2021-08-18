Waukesha shares sneak peek of time capsule

WAUKESHA – As the city continues to celebrate their 125-year anniversary with a variety of events, they are also preparing to end their celebrations by sealing the 125th anniversary time capsule.
Community members are encouraged to submit memories and items for inclusion in the time capsule at one of the 125th anniversary events the city is hosting. For more information on events, visit https://bit.ly/3CT9G77.
The Year-End Celebration is planned for Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 201 Delafield Street. Further information on the event is yet to be revealed.
The city, however, shared a sneak peak of the time capsule partway through its design.
Robb Edwards with MetalTek International told The Freeman that the time capsule guitar, designed by Dave Kirmse, will be 26 inches tall, 14 inches wide and four inches deep and will weigh about 70 pounds.
The pattern for the guitar was created at MetalTek’s Wisconsin Investcast Division in Watertown and the part was cast at the Wisconsin Centrifugal Division in Waukesha — the largest of MetalTek’s five divisions.
The process includes centrifugal casting, where liquid metal is poured into a rapidly spinning die and centrifugal force makes the metal take the shape of the part. While the preliminary image of the time capsule was revealed by the company, it still needs some post-cast processing before it is ready.
After Waukesha approached Wisconsin Centrifugal about creating the time capsule, Kirmse made the prototype of the time capsule with a 3D printer, Edwards said. They then got approval from the city to continue with the project.
Wisconsin Centrifugal was founded in 1945 in Whitewater and has been at its present location in Waukesha since 1947. The division will celebrate their 75th anniversary in Waukesha. MetalTek makes components that can be found “from the depths of the ocean to the surface of Mars.”
Edwards said the company is currently hiring across all three shifts, with training provided and no experience necessary.