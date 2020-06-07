WAUKESHA — A revision to a Waukesha ordinance being considered would require downtown establishments to create rigid enclosures for areas where food and alcohol is served — which has caused some business owners to voice concern.
Since previously tabling possible revisions to Waukesha’s sidewalk cafe ordinance, the Ordinance and License Committee will revisit it at their virtual meeting 6 p.m. Monday.
The committee will address regulating a licensed premises, amendments to a licensed premises and temporary extensions of licensed premises.
An agenda which was posted online Friday includes an updated memorandum.
The memorandum includes revisions that will be presented at the meeting and reviewed by the committee.
The licensed premises means the area described in a license issued by the city for the sale of alcohol beverages, within which alcohol beverages are sold, served or kept for sale.
They may be inside or outside of a building or both.
The ordinance would require a licensed premises that is outside, such as a sidewalk cafe that serves alcohol, include rigid enclosures between 36 and 42 inches in height.
The city documents clarify a flimsy rope or chain can be stepped over easily and would not suffice.
Downtown business owners voiced concerns regarding revisions to the ordinance last week. Some business owners said they plan to provide public comment at the Ordinance and License Committee meeting.
Since then, some revisions in the agenda have been updated and changed.
To view the meeting, the public can visit: waukesha.legistar.com/Calendar. aspx.