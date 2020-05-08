Waukesha staple Christina’s turns into The Coop

WAUKESHA — Two brothers will be taking over their family business – longtime Waukesha staple Christina’s All Day Cafe, giving it new character and a new name — The Coop.
Joseph Sifnaios will own the restaurant located at 350 Delafield St. with his brother Nicko Sifnaios and sister-in-law Christina, whom the restaurant is named after. Christina is the daughter of previous owners George and Peggy Papagiannis.
Sifnaios said he and his brother sat down with the owners about taking over Christina’s when they were forced to close their business to dine-in service under the Safer at Home order.
“As soon as the whole government shutdown came about, they tried to do the whole ... curbside pickup and whatnot, but it wasn’t working,” Joseph Sifnaios said.
Sifnaios said they agreed it was a good time to turn over the restaurant.
“Christina’s has offered us so many things in life, so many opportunities, and we just didn’t want to let it go,” he said. “We didn’t want George to sell it to somebody else, we wanted to keep it in the family. That’s why we created the name The Coop, as a metaphor for family. Christina’s was named after George and Peggy’s daughter Christina, who’s Nicko’s wife, and we wanted to keep The Coop as a metaphor.”
Plans for the restaurant include renovations to the interior so it has a rustic and more aesthetic feel.
“But our main mission is to have you feeling as if you’re at home, so our mission statement is your home away from home,” he said.
Sifnaios said new food options will be Mediterranean with Latin flair.
“We’ll still keep some of the Christina’s specials such as the chicken dumpling soup, the fish fry, the biscuits and gravy, but there’s going to be a lot of new things on the menu,” he said.
Sifnaios said they plan to have a lot of breakfast options and gear the menu more towards sandwiches and salads for lunch.
“We’re also going to try to get the bar moving a little more as well,” he said. “So for example on the weekends we’ll be offering bottomless mimosas with your choice of juice ... we’re going to have a smoothie bar, we’re doing milkshakes.”
Sifnaios said he is excited to keep the tradition of Christina’s and its memories at its location while also making new ones.
“My brother and I ... we’re Greek,” he said. “Our whole lives, it’s always been about entertaining people, having fun and making sure everyone’s smiling. We’re serious people but can never not have a smile on our face.”
Sifnaios said the community has done a lot for their business.
“It’s a big family and they’ve embraced us with arms wide open,” he said. “Waukesha’s a fun place, there’s so many great people here too and there’s so many stories, you wouldn’t know all the people we’ve met that walk through the doors.”
As for their opening date, they are waiting for more information on the Safer at Home order. They will be posting updates on their website and hope to start offering curbside pickup in the coming weeks with a limited menu.
You can visit their Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2SJ1il8.