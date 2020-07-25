WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank has been accepted into the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program, which offers five-year loans for small- and medium-sized businesses that were in sound financial condition prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but are now in need of financial assistance to maintain operations.
The program assists businesses that are likely too big for the Paycheck Protection Program and too small for other Federal Reserve emergency credit facilities. Loans range in amounts from $250,000 to $300 million, with floating rates, principal payments deferred for two years and interest payments deferred for one year.
Interested businesses can find additional information by visiting: www.bostonfed.org/mslp.