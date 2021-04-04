WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, a 14 branch independent community bank in Waukesha County, currently ranks sixth in Wisconsin for the number of Second Draw Paycheck Protection Program loans processed, according to recent data released by the Small Business Administration.
Through March 3, 2021, Waukesha State Bank processed 572 Second Draw loans funding over $46 million for local businesses.
As part of the $900 billion relief bill that was signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, the government allocated $284 billion in new funds to the PPP, including a Second Draw option for prior PPP borrowers. For those seeking a second forgivable loan, the program is open only to businesses that demonstrate a quarterly revenue loss last year of at least 25%. Borrowers can have no more than 300 employees, and loans are capped at $2 million. The program’s loan application deadline was recently extended from March 31, 2021 to May 31, 2021.
“Getting these business-saving loans into the hands of our customers and our community is a true example of community banking,” stated Ty R. Taylor, Waukesha State Bank president and CEO, in a statement.
To connect Waukesha State Bank services with someone who would benefit from a PPP loan, visit https://bit.ly/2Pn80im to access an application or contact Waukesha State Bank at 262-549-8551.