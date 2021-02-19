WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, a 14-branch independent community bank in Waukesha County, announced they are the recipient of the 2020 Wisconsin Small Business Administration (SBA) Volume Lender Award for banks with an asset size between $1 billion and $5 billion.
This is the fourth time, and third year in a row, Waukesha State Bank has received a Volume Lender Award over the past seven years. In addition, Waukesha State Bank also tied to win the “Lender With Most 504 Loan Participations” award.
“As an independent community bank and one of the largest SBA lenders in Waukesha County, Waukesha State Bank is committed to small businesses,” stated Ty Taylor, Waukesha State Bank president and CEO. “2020 was a very critical time to help small businesses with their financial needs, and these awards are reflective of the great SBA commercial banking team we have at Waukesha State Bank and the partnerships we’ve created in our communities.”
Waukesha State Bank was one of 16 Wisconsin lenders that were honored for their commitment to small businesses in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2020. Waukesha State Bank generated 37 SBA loans totaling over $15.5 million.