WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, a full-service community bank with 14 locations in Waukesha County, announced Monday the expansion of its private banking services with the hire of Jeremy Behling as private banking associate.
“Our private banking services launched in 2019, which gave us the opportunity to introduce more affluent members of the community to the excellent array of financial services and expertise that Waukesha State Bank offers,” said Victor J. Schultz, president of Waukesha State Bank Wealth Management, in a statement. “We are pleased to welcome Jeremy to our wealth management team to expand these services. He has an extensive background in retail banking and sales, which positions him well to offer high-touch, insightful customer service.”
Behling is an experienced management and sales professional with over 15 years of financial experience. He holds two bachelor’s degrees in economics and history from the University of Iowa-Iowa City. He and his family currently reside in Burlington, and he will be based out of Waukesha State Bank’s Oconomowoc office at 1227 Corporate Center Drive.
Behling joined Waukesha State Bank in 2019 as a personal banker. After briefly leaving in early 2021, he returned in June as a private banking associate. HEe will be responsible for supporting the growth of private banking relationships as part of the wealth management division of Waukesha State Bank.