WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, a full-service community bank with 14 offices in Waukesha County, has hired Spencer Mather as vice president — commercial banking officer.
“We are pleased to welcome Spencer to our commercial banking team,” said Tony Laszewski, Waukesha State Bank senior vice president — commercial banking manager. “He has an extensive background in commercial banking and our community, which positions him well to help local businesses succeed.”
Mather has over 20 years of financial experience specializing in commercial banking and business development.
In his new role as vice president — commercial banking officer, Mather will be responsible for prospecting, developing and managing commercial loan portfolios.