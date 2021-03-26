WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, which has 14 offices across Waukesha County, has launched a new website that is designed to serve the community.
According to a press release, the website acts as a virtual branch. On the site, visitors can open a bank account, apply for a loan and learn about the various services that the bank provides.
“We are excited to debut our new company website to our customers and all visitors who are looking to explore the world of community banking through Waukesha State Bank,” stated
Ty R. Taylor, Waukesha State Bank president & CEO. “This website redesign highlights our commitment to creating a robust online experience for our customers and website visitors.”
The new website can be viewed at https://www.waukeshabank.com.