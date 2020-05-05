WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank has partnered with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago to offer 20 $1,000 grants to Waukesha County nonprofits for use in COVID-19 relief efforts.
“Waukesha State Bank, as one of the largest independent, community banks in the state of Wisconsin, has a mission to serve and strengthen our local communities,” stated Stephanie Ohlfs, Waukesha State Bank vice president–marketing manager. “In the midst of COVID-19, our support is needed more than ever, and we are proud to partner with the FHLB Chicago to offer these much needed grants to our local nonprofits.”
Interested Waukesha County nonprofit applicants should visit www.waukeshabank.com to find complete details and the application form. Applications must be submitted by May 15, 2020. The 20 grant awardees will be announced June 1.