Waukesha State Bank opens Menomonee Falls location

MENOMONEE FALLS — Waukesha State Bank has opened its newest branch at N83-W15424 Appleton Ave.
The full-service office is 5,546 square feet and the first in the village of Menomonee Falls for Waukesha State Bank, according to the announcement. The bank now operates 14 offices in Waukesha County.
The Menomonee Falls office features an open concept design that includes meeting and private office facilities as well as 2,233 square feet of leasable tenant space. According to the announcement, the Menomonee Falls office is designed with the community in mind and includes a 711-square-foot community room that can be utilized by area nonprofit organizations for free. Regular lobby hours for the new office are Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Drive-up hours are Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Jan. 27. The Menomonee Falls Chamber of Commerce, local dignitaries and government officials will join Waukesha State Bank’s President & CEO Ty Taylor, Menomonee Falls Bank Manager Keith Shepard, and other staff.
“We are excited for the opportunity to join the Menomonee Falls community and expand our presence in Waukesha County,” said Taylor. “We’re confident that we can meet the expanding needs of Menomonee Falls’ residents and businesses with our one-on-one, personalized approach to banking and our comprehensive list of products and services.”