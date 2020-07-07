WAUKESHA – Waukesha State Bank has processed 1,596 Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans funding over $164 million for local small businesses.
As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the government allocated $659 billion to the PPP to provide small businesses with funding to enable them to continue to pay employees through the current pandemic. The loans could be for 2.5 times payroll costs, up to $10 million, and featured a streamlined application process and fewer requirements. Most significantly, PPP loans can be forgiven, fully or in part, depending on if borrowers maintain head counts and payrolls at pre-pandemic levels and use their loan for permitted expenses.
“Helping small businesses in our community navigate through this unprecedented time and apply for much needed assistance was a top priority for Waukesha State Bank,” said Ty R. Taylor, Waukesha State Bank President and CEO, in a statement. “I’m proud that we were able to disburse loans to our community as fast as possible.”
The recipient of the 2019 Wisconsin SBA Volume Lender Award for banks with an asset size between $500 million and $1 billion, Waukesha State Bank was well equipped to serve the small businesses in southeastern Wisconsin. The Bank started accepting applications and submitting them to E-Tran, the federal computer system, when the program opened on April 3, even as the government was still clarifying the rules. Waukesha State Bank processed 782 applications during the first round of funding and 814 during the second round. The average loan size was approximately $103,000.
“It is heartening to know that the work we completed will have a lasting impact on so many people,” Taylor said. “Every loan, big and small, saved jobs in our community, and for that I’m so proud of the Waukesha State Bank team.”