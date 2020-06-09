Waukesha State Bank reopens lobbies

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 80F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: June 9, 2020 @ 3:25 pm
Fara Atilade helps a customer Monday.
WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank reopened their lobbies on Monday for the first time since the pandemic began. The bank has incorporated new procedures for cleaning and has installed plexiglass barriers at the teller windows.