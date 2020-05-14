PORT WASHINGTON — Waukesha State Bank announced Wednesday that 131 acres of their 240-acre property in Port Washington is now under contract with the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust to become the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluff Nature Preserve.
“We are excited to be able to partner with the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust to conserve this beautiful property in Port Washington,” said Keith Van De Laarschot, commercial business development director for Waukesha State Bank.
The property is located along Highway C and is approximately one mile south of downtown Port Washington. The property includes 1.25 miles of continuous lakefront real estate with exceptional views of Lake Michigan. The southern 131 acres of vacant land along Lake Michigan is now under contract with the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust.
“This land purchase allows us to continue to deliver on our mission of preserving the water resources, natural area and working lands of Ozaukee and Washington Counties,” said Tom Stolp, executive director for the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust.
Cedar Gorge Clay Bluff Nature Preserve would feature unspoiled natural Lake Michigan shoreline views and will compliment nearby Lion’s Den Gorge Nature Preserve, which regularly hosts over 100,000 annual visitors. The preserve will feature miles of improved trails and be accessible from the Interurban Trail.