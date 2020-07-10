WAUKESHA — Urban Air is hosting a special event in recognition of essential employees by planning its soft opening for July 17.
The grand opening will be held July 18.
According to a press release, a special event for essential employees, chamber members, media partners and community leaders will be held for three different time slots on July 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event is limited to 100 guests per time slot.
Urban Air, 2440 E. Moreland Blvd., is a family entertainment center which offers various attractions.
Attractions for the indoor adventure park include: gokarts, an adventure hub, spin zone bumper cars, flip zone bumper cars, a sky rider, a ropes course, climbing walls, battle beam, a wipe out-warrior course, a tubes playground, a 7-andunder zone, APEX trampolines, dodgeball, rumble track, slam-dunk drop zone and a cafe and patio area.
There are also 12 party rooms for birthdays and other events.
Cleaning procedures have been enhanced and park tickets must be booked in two-hour increments online. An online booking system is available to reserve a spot and pay in advance.
Urban Air also hosted hiring events with plans to hire 150 employees.
Special Events and Marketing Coordinator Michelle Faretta previously told The Freeman they have worked to prepare for reopening under new procedures with COVID-19.
'Pre-COVID we had some of the strictest cleaning procedures out of all of the adventure parks,' she said.
'Post-COVID there isn’t much we can do additional other than following the CDC guidelines — PPE gear for our employees and increased cleaning procedures as well as some hand sanitizing stations.'
Faretta said Urban Air is the “World’s Largest Indoor Adventure Park” with over 72,000 square feet of fun for every age and skill level.