VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA — A 14-story-high cellphone tower is coming to Infinity Fields Baseball Park.
It took three public hearings stretching across as many months, but Diamond Communications got the project pitch across home plate on Thursday, when members of the village’s Plan Commission and Village Board voted to approve a conditional use permit for the tower.
The 190-foot tower is slated to be constructed within an existing parking lot on the northeast section of Infinity Fields, which sits just west of Milky Way Road and south of Highway 59. On top of the tower would be a five-foot lightning rod.
The new tower is being proposed to replace an existing American Transmission Company/Wisconsin Electric Power Company tower that Verizon will no longer be able to use. That tower is located roughly a half-mile away from Infinity Fields, near the intersection of East Sunset Drive and Highway 59.
The company had apparently wanted to build a new monopole tower at the Sunset Drive site, but the property owner wasn’t interested in pursuing the project.
Although Diamond Communications is building the tower at the behest of Verizon, other wireless communication providers like T-Mobile or Sprint could eventually have antenna arrays on the tower. Diamond Communications had said there was space for five arrays, but the village has limited the number of providers that can be on the tower to four, including Verizon.
Hearing
Topics of debate during the first two hearings centered around the sturdiness of the monopole, whether its proposed site is too close to nearby We Energies power lines, and whether the tower should be painted. Trustees and commissioners also discussed fencing options for monopole site and accessory infrastructure.
With those issues were largely resolved by Thursday’s meetings, Village Planning Consultant Shaun Mularkey set forth some of the new conditions of the permit agreed to by the village and Diamond Communications.
He noted that the tower would be galvanized but not painted, and that the each of the compounds at the site — one for the tower itself and another for the related equipment — would be surrounded by brick enclosures.
Mularkey also said that the developer had agreed to reduce the number of parking spots at Infinity Fields that would be temporarily eliminated by the project from six to four.
Resident reaction
Municipalities reviewing cellphone tower requests are bound by strict federal and state rules. These include the restrictions put in place by state Act 67, which limits the ability of local governments to deny conditional use permits.
Despite those obstacles, Sarah Carstens, whose home sits just 500 yards south of where the tower is slated to be constructed, once again urged village officials to deny the permit.
“This is going to be debilitating to me. I have several auto-immune deficiencies that this will affect,” Carstens said, urging officials to consider the Americans with Disabilities and Fair Housing acts.
Responding to Carstens’ remarks, Diamond Communications attorney Claude Krawczyk reminded the trustees and commissioners about the limits of their ability to block the tower.
“You are aware that the FCC prohibits local boards from barring cell towers due to perceived health implications,” he said.
Construction on the new tower is slated to begin sometime later this year.