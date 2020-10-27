WAUKESHA — Although Scrima’s Pizza was catering an event Saturday, when the owner received a call to supply food at President Donald Trump’s rally as well, he was able to develop a plan to supply pizzas for both events.
Owner Joe Scrima received the call Thursday — two days before the rally. At first, he thought the call was a prank phone call or telemarketer, but once he listened to the message, he realized there was an opportunity. Scrima said he believes he was one of a few vendors selected from a list the airport provided to the Trump rally organizers.
“Matter of fact I wasn’t even going to do it because I had another commitment at a church in Mukwonago ... then I thought for about a half hour and I thought ‘You know, maybe I could split my crews’ because I have two ovens,” Scrima said.
Scrima decided to send some of his crew to the Trump rally and he went to the church event in Mukwonago. Partway through the event in Mukwonago he was able to pack up early to go to the airport for the Trump rally to help out his crew.
“When I got in there, my (employees) had a line about 100 yards long,” he said. “I was able to jump in and really get it going. Then my son came over, because he was at the rally, to help us too. So we saved the day. I was so happy because I had no idea what to expect ... you could sell 100 pizzas or you could sell five.”
In total, Scrima estimates they sold about 200 pizzas in four hours. Scrima said they could have sold 200 more if they had their second wood-fired oven at the event earlier.
In the past, Scrima has sold lunches at the airport, but it wasn’t anything like this event.
“For sheer volume in a short amount of time (it was one of the biggest events),” he said. “I do like Festa Italiana, we do the cranberry festivals, and we’re really designed for speed ... Usually we don’t have lines, we move that quick, our oven will put out a pizza every 90 seconds. It’s just a matter of having enough personnel to handle it. We’re used to doing big events but we were just thrown off.”
Once he arrived, Scrima said they were able to keep up with the orders. Scrima said he had never sold at a political rally before.
“I was sitting there that night like ‘Oh, thank you Lord for steering me in the right direction,” he said.
Due to COVID-19, Scrima said he hasn’t been able to sell at the festivals he normally does over the summer.
“I usually do 12 graduations, I didn’t do any this year,” he said. “I think I did one birthday party. And all the markets are closed too, except for the farmers market finally opened in June.”
The pizza shop, located in Woodman’s Market, 1600 E. Main Street, Waukesha, was started by Scrima in May 2012 in a gas station off Grandview Boulevard and Silvernail Road. They soon moved inside Woodman’s and began offering catering with food other than just pizza.
“I’m just thankful for any work we get this year because everything else was canceled and something this late in the year was kind of a godsend for us,” he said. “It just helped us out so much during this COVID. We’re hurting with all the major events canceled this year.”