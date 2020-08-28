WAUKESHA — The Silvernail Inn Bar and Eatery announced they are temporarily closing due to business impacts related to COVID-19 and safety.
On their Facebook page, owners of the restaurant at 2903 N. Grandview Blvd., Waukesha, provided an update.
“With the COVID-19, business hasn’t been picking up as we hoped it would. No one has gotten sick, however, our main concern is the safety of our employees, customers and family. This has been a long journey and we are doing what we can during these hard times. We truly are so very thankful for our customers and all of the support (we) have gotten, not just during these times but for the 20 years we have been in business,” the post said.
The post said they are temporarily closing for the next few weeks and will reevaluate with hopes to reopen soon.