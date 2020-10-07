WAUKESHA — The Silvernail Inn Bar & Eatery, 2903 N. Grandview Blvd., has reopened after an extended closure.
On Facebook, the restaurant announced they reopened Sept. 23 to reservations. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Saturday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the dining room and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the bar.
On June 30, the bar had announced they would be temporarily closing due to the “increase in concerns and challenges” related to COVID-19.
On Facebook they wrote: “With the COVID-19, business hasn’t been picking up as we hoped it would. No one has gotten sick, however, our main concern is the safety of our employees, customers & family. This has been a long journey and we are doing what we can during these hard times. We truly are so very thankful for our customers and all of the support (we) have gotten, not just during these times but for the 20 years we have been in business.”
To view their Facebook page, visit www.facebook.com/silvernailinn.