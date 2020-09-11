WAUKESHA — Rebranding can be a scary move for any long-time business, and currently, fears can be exacerbated by COVID-19. That was the case for The Spanish Traveler, which rebranded from Taco Amigo at 2104 Silvernail Road officially during mid-June.
The Spanish Traveler owner Joseph Woolfolk said Taco Amigo was one of the first Mexican restaurants in Waukesha — they were the first additional business within the Pick n’ Save Strip on Silvernail.
Woolfolk’s family – his parents, uncle and aunt — all worked at the location and eventually took it over around 1987.
“So at that time they were working jobs and working here to keep afloat,” Woolfolk said. “So it slowly progressed and [I took it over] October of 2018 ... so we’re coming around two years now.”
Joseph Woolfolk, 37, graduated from college in 2012 and left the restaurant business to pursue a career as a financial advisor. However, he said he didn’t find meaning in it.
“I discovered that financial instruments were not as alluring as serving tacos. It was either dead instruments or tacos and margaritas,” he said.
For a while he considered purchasing a franchise; however, he changed his mind and decided to open up another restaurant within the family.
“We have built a clientele here, Taco Amigo has, my family has, my mom has, my uncle and my aunt, so we figured being the third generation, why start something all over again when you can take what your family, your grandparents have started to build?” Woolfolk said.
Joann Woolfolk, Woolfolk’s sister, said the rebrand shocked the family at first.
“When you come from family that had been running the business for decades, and (Joseph’s) young, he’s wanting the change, sometimes people get scared of change,” she said. “But eventually, (our family) understood and they were excited for us.”
Rebranding took over a year. Woolfolk hired Rev Pop to rebrand the restaurant. He also renovated the restaurant to have a completely new appearance — something slick, modern and convenient.
The restaurant reopened before COVID-19, still under the name Taco Amigo but with the restaurant’s renovations. However, the pandemic then hit and the restaurant was forced to close.
The business sold food under the name Taco Amigo during the pandemic. The business made the switch to The Spanish Traveler in mid-June.
Soon after the restaurant reopened, their father had a stroke, which added to the stress, Joann said. He is still in the early stages of healing.
The business operates differently from Taco Amigo. Customers order at the register and are served by various team members once they sit down. The customer then pays at the counter.
“(Customers) know the name, there’s a different feeling here, there’s a different experience here, and the food is different,” Woolfolk said.
Joann said the business is able to cater to all types of customers — students (with free WiFi and easy outlets access), families, people in a hurry and those on a date night.
One menu option they are starting to be known for is the Unos, Dos, Tres — an a la carte option that can include one, two or three items.
“You make it a Traveler’s Meal — a Traveler’s meal is they get to now take any two sides, not just rice and beans, but now you can choose any two sides you want … plus a bottomless soft drink,” Woolfolk said.
The restaurant serves Stubborn Soda and specialty cocktails and liquor options. The Spanish Traveler is also known for featuring a different country each month — currently they are featuring Spain for September. Specials include paella, taco de calamaris and tempranillo.
As for the future, Woolfolk said he would love to open new locations.
The Spanish Traveler is currently open Monday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:30 to 9 p.m. and is closed Sundays To view their menu, visit their website at thespanishtraveler.com and Facebook at facebook.com/thespanishtravelercomidalatina.