CEDARBURG — An asymptomatic case of COVID-19 for one of the employees at Wayne’s Drive-In led the restaurant to shut its doors for at least a week for the safety of its customers and other staff, according to their July 14 Facebook post.
The employee came into contact with a positive case and although they were not experiencing symptoms, they got tested and also received a positive test result.
The restaurant is hoping to reopen July 21 with “additional safeguards upon its return.” Customers and people from the community were concerned about the positive test result, so Wayne’s posted additional information about the situation after their original post.
The parent of the asymptomatic employee has tested negative for COVID-19, and the CDC has advised any other staff member that has been exposed to a positive-testing person and has been within six feet of them for 15 consecutive minutes should stay home for two weeks since their exposure. Wayne’s assured customers that it is unlikely they would have also been exposed to this employee at this distance for that amount of time. Earlier, the CDC set the exposure window at 15 cumulative minutes, but COO of Zero Hour Health Roslyn Stone noted that they changed this guideline. “That is a much more limited group of contacts in a restaurant. No guest is within 6 feet for 15 consecutive minutes of a staff member at a restaurant,” she said.