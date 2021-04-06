Wayne’s Drive-In opens today

TOWN OF CEDARBURG — Just a few days after the death of its founder, Wayne J. Houpt, Wayne’s Drive-In is officially opening for its 23rd season as of 11 a.m. this morning. The date was pushed back one day to honor Houpt.
Use of masks, per the drive-in’s Facebook page, is optional at this location.
“Masks are encouraged when in public ... While we welcome you wearing a mask if you choose, please respect the decision of others who choose not to,” reads a Facebook post.
Staff members will be wearing masks. Online/phone ordering, walk-up ordering and drive-thru pick up will all be offered.
Houpt fulfilled just one of his several business dreams when he opened Wayne’s Drive-in at 5 Corners in 1998.
His daughter Sandy Rath said her dad talked often about starting such a restaurant. So much so, that when the family traveled, they often stopped at “off-theroad burger joints, so that he could taste test the burgers,” Rath said.
For the first few years, girls on roller skates waited on customers in their cars at Wayne’s Drive-In.
The drive-in’s hours this summer are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Wayne’s Drive-In is located at 1331 Covered Bridge Road.