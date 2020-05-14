CEDARBURG — A high demand for Wayne’s Drive-In burgers coupled with the ongoing shortage of meat in the U.S. has led to the business having to increase prices for a second time.
According to a Facebook post, the burger patties Wayne’s Drive-In uses have gone up in price 60% since they have reopened.
“We have had to make a tough decision... go to a lower quality burger or make another price adjustment. We believe that our success (thanks to you) comes from offering a superior product! So... because we will not make quality concessions... we are forced to make another price adjustment,” reads the Facebook post.
With this second increase, their total burger menu price increases since the start of the season have approached 12%.
“At this time the only menu price adjustments we’ve made are on burgers. We hope you understand our situation and are forever grateful for your support,” reads the post.
New pricing is available online at https://waynesdrivein.com/home.php.
Wayne’s Drive-In is now open for their 22nd season with the temporary limited hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Outside ordering and pick-up window available.