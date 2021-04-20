TOWN OF CEDARBURG — Wayne’s Drive-In temporarily closed Friday due to a report of a bomb exploding at the restaurant, officials confirmed late last week.
According to a press release, Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office received a report at approximately 1:18 p.m. that a bomb had exploded at the restaurant located at 1331 Covered Bridge Road.
The initial report was received via a phone call to the Cedarburg Police Department from an unidentified subject.
Wayne’s Drive-In was open and operating at the time the call was received.
The Sheriff’s Office responded and determined that no bomb had exploded.
The building was immediately evacuated. Several surrounding businesses were also notified and the area was secured.
A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office explosive sniffing K-9 responded to the scene to clear the interior and exterior of the business and no suspicious packages were discovered.
The building and area was cleared and deemed safe to the public at approximately 3:08 p.m. The business was allowed to return to normal operations.
Preliminary information suggested that this incident was similar to a bomb threat that occurred to a business in West Bend on April 8, according to the press release.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Cedarburg Police Department, and Cedarburg Fire Department assisted with the incident. The investigation remains open and the Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident.