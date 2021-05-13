WCTC graduating first supply chain class

PEWAUKEE — Crystal Zagorski is the first on her mother’s side of the family to go to college. She’s one of seven students graduating this year from Waukesha County Technical College’s supply chain management program with an associate’s degree.
Zagorski is currently exploring her options for bachelor’s degree programs in the fall, and can count
on her WCTC credits transferring to local universities like Marquette and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, making her the equivalent of a junior on her first day.
Zagorski said she likes the economic understanding that comes with the curriculum and the versatility of the degree itself.
“You can do anything with this degree, really,” she said. “It was so fascinating to see how logistics plays a role in manufacturing, which plays a role in supply and demand (and) prices for consumers.”
WCTC Supply Chain Instructor Molly Barndt said the 60-credit degree typically takes about two years, but with eight-week terms the program could be completed more quickly too.
When COVID-19 struck, instruction went virtual for a time but Barndt said the program was well equipped to do so with all classrooms in the business building hosting the technology needed. In more normal times, virtual options will remain available to maximize flexibility for students.
Barndt said some graduates are job hunting, while others are pursuing more education or seeking a new supply chain-oriented role within their existing organization.
“A lot of companies are looking to hire supply chain professionals,” she said. “Supply chain management spans many different industries... You can choose your own adventure.”
Lauren Genthe, one of the graduates, said she’s exploring her job options — she works in accounting and is looking to transition to supply chain. She said her previous role as an administrative assistant saw her do everything from invoicing to truck scheduling to inventory, which served as an introduction to the world of supply chains.
“Every day was different, you never know (and) I really enjoyed the fastpaced nature of that,” she said.
Genthe recalled simulating a production line in class with the goal of maximizing efficiency as well as discussing real world supply chain issues currently being grappled with, like the chicken wing shortage and the Suez Canal shipping disruption. “People not being able to get things, price increases, delayed shipping, it’s really bringing supply chain to a daily conversation for some industries,” she said.
Zagorski, Barndt and Genthe all said the last year’s events have moved supply chain into a more visible and relevant space for the average person.
“I was surprised at how hands on everything was, and I thought that was really cool (and) enjoyable,” Genthe said of her experience in the program. “If you think it’s something you’re interested in, do it.”
To learn more about the WCTC supply chain management program, visit https://bit.ly/3hnYSWi.