PEWAUKEE — Waukesha County Technical College is looking to expand its footprint.
The college recently submitted a proposal to the Pewaukee Plan Commission seeking a conditional use grant amendment to construct at 12,975-square-foot police training building, replete with classrooms and an indoor shooting range The Plan Commission will hold a public hearing on the request when it meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, but no action is expected to be taken at that meeting.
The proposed new building would be located north of an existing baseball diamond and immediately west of a parking lot located at the southwest end of the main WCTC campus.
The indoor shooting range would only be for law enforcement students and active duty officers working on their recertification, a staff memo states.
The proposal comes about four years after campus constructed its outdoor emergency vehicle operations course.
Law enforcement students currently attend classes and training in nearby “Building S” at the southwest end of the school’s main campus. The college’s existing firing range, which occupies 12,000 square feet of a manufacturing plant near campus, has been closed since August, and is expected to remain closed until the end of the year.
That range, which is sometimes used by the public, is still mostly used by law enforcement students as well as officers throughout the region seeking to update their gun handling and shooting skills.
New use for Eaton building?
Plan commissioners are also slated to give owners of Beachside Boat & Bait, 1045 Hickory St., feedback on their desire to use a portion of vacant land at 1045 Hickory St. for boat and RV storage, as well as some sales and services. The property is currently home to the Eaton Corporation, but will be soon vacated by the company as it works on a massive expansion at its plant on Badger Drive in Waukesha.
“They want to occupy about 70,000 square feet of the Eaton building. What they would do with the balance of the building is to be determined,” explained Pewaukee Planner Mary Censky on Tuesday.
Censky added that the Beachside is also interested in using part of the building’s parking lot for a screened-in outdoor storage area.
“If they were to get favorable consultation from the commission on Thursday, they would submit a formal application. If they were approved they would move out their existing location,” she said.