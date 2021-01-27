PEWAUKEE — The Waukesha County Technical College Small Business Center will close on Aug. 27, 2022 due to the retirement of its leader and budget shortfalls.
According to an announcement by Russ Roberts, manager of the WCTC Small Business Center, the center’s final semester of courses will be in spring 2022. The Small Business Center opened on Aug. 27, 2001, according to the announcement.
Roberts said he has “been both honored and privileged” to have worked with entrepreneurs through the center.
“The decision to close was based on two main factors. First, I will officially retire as manager of the Center on August 27, 2022. Second, with the college facing budget shortfalls, the decision was made not to refill the position and officially close the center,” he wrote.
The WCTC Small Business Center will continue to operate and provide courses and services until its closure.
“We’re excited to continue serving you so please reach out if you have questions or need help. As always, our clients and students are our top priority!” Roberts wrote.