PEWAUKEE — Although the Waukesha Small Business Center will cease to operate after spring 2022, courses are still being offered until then.
According to an announcement by Russ Roberts, manager of the WCTC Small Business Center, the center’s final semester of courses will be in spring 2022.
“The decision to close was based on two main factors. First, I will officially retire as manager of the Center on August 27, 2022. Second, with the college facing budget shortfalls, the decision was made not to refill the position and officially close the center,” he wrote.
WCTC said “changes occurring after spring are to the college’s operational structure only. WCTC will continue to offer small businesses and micro-entrepreneurs quality services that will support their growth and development within the community. Official college communication on future plans will be announced in the coming months.”