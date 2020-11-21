MILWAUKEE — For the 10th year in a row, We Energies was named “Best in Midwest” for keeping the lights on with a 2020 ReliabilityOne Award.
It is also the 13th time in the past 15 years We Energies has been recognized as the most reliable utility in the region.
The award, based on performance for 2019, is presented annually by PA Consulting to utilities that have achieved outstanding reliability performance and have excelled in delivering the most reliable electric service to their customers, according to the news
announcement.
“This award is a testament to the dedication of every one of our employees,” said Tom Metcalfe, president — We Energies. “From modernizing our networks to new innovations, we work hard every day to provide worldclass service to our customers.”