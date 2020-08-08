TOWN OF IXONIA — We Energies is in the process of proposing a liquid natural gas storage facility in the Town of Ixonia on North Road near Hill Road — which would save residents over $200 million if approved.
We Energies Media Relations Manager Brendan Conway said We Energies would be working a 165-acre parcel on the north side of the town, but that the storage facility itself would only take up 25 acres of the facility.
Conway said the storage facility would be a holding place for the coldest days of winter when a lot of people are using gas to heat their homes and the demand is higher.
“This will allow the purchase of natural gas in the summer when it’s cheaper and store it for winter use,” Conway said. “The cost savings comes from not having to purchase the gas in the winter when it is more expensive.”
The liquid natural gas storage facility allows the natural gas to be cooled to 260 degrees below zero at which point it becomes a liquid, taking up 1/600th of its volume as a gas.
The proposed plant would be about a mile down the road on North Road from Ixonia Elementary. If approved, the facility will be functional by 2023. It will next go to the Town Board, but no date has been set.
Conway said there would not be the burden of an increase in traffic in the area because there would be only two to five employees working there daily. However, he said We Energies is going to be working with town officials on a traffic study and preferred trucking routes for when deliveries do need to be made.
Conway said one of the reasons the site in Ixonia was chosen is because it is in close proximity to one of We Energies’ pipelines — which means little additional infrastructure will be needed to hook up the facility to the pipeline.
“Once it goes from LNG plant to our equipment it’s like all other infrastructure we already have,” Conway said.
Conway said We Energies has been open with neighbors and was knocking on doors before the pandemic began. He added that if any resident near the plant wishes to learn more about the proposed project they are encouraged to call 877-380-0522 at which point personnel involved with the project team will talk with residents about concerns.