MILWAUKEE — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $452.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.43.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.
The electricity and natural gas provider posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period.
WEC Energy expects full-year earnings to be $3.71 to $3.75 per share.
WEC Energy shares have fallen nearly 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has fallen 12%. The stock has risen 14% in the last 12 months.
“We delivered another solid quarter, despite mild winter temperatures and an economic downturn that began in late March as businesses closed to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Gale Klappa, executive chairman.