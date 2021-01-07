MADISON – The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is renewing its commitment to community partners in economic development by allocating $1,675,000 for nine regional groups and three diverse chambers of commerce as Key Strategic Partners (KSPs) for the next year.
In a press release issued by the WEDC, the assistance comes at a critical time for the regional economic development organizations (REDOs) as they face private-sector funding challenges while supporting their communities in recovering from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The COVID-19 pandemic has affected businesses throughout our state, especially the small businesses that many of our key strategic partners work with daily,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO. “Our relationships with our key strategic partners help put ‘boots on the ground’ in communities that are working to recover.”
The funds provide support to the base level operations and initiatives identified that align with WEDC’s fiscal year 2021 priorities. Each region will receive a grant of $75,000, $100,000 or $125,000 depending on its size, as determined by the Regional Leadership Council.
WEDC relies on REDOs to help carry out its statewide economic development mission, vision and core strategies. The regional groups and amount of funding received are as follows: Prosperity Southwest: $75,000; Centergy: $75,000; Grow North: $75,000; Visions Northwest: $75,000; New North: $100,000; 7 Rivers Alliance: $75,000; Momentum West: $75,000; Milwaukee 7: $125,000; Madison Regional Economic Partnership: $100,000.
WEDC support in the form of block-style grant funding can assist in their efforts while allowing each the flexibility to focus on the priority issues and opportunities within their respective region.
“We are incredibly grateful to WEDC for their support and partnership,” said Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North Inc.
Additionally, WEDC’s relationship with the three diverse chambers of commerce — the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin, the First American Capital Corporation (FACC) and the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce (HWCC) – help meet the needs of diverse businesses throughout the state and reflects WEDC’s commitment to ensuring that every community has the resources needed to grow and thrive. The KSP allocations include: African American Chamber of Commerce: $300,000; First American Capital Corporation: $325,000; Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce: $275,000.
“It’s so assuring to know that WEDC is on our side as key strategic partner, encouraging us to continue the good work of prioritizing and uplifting black-owned businesses as the Wisconsin community continues to navigate the pandemic, its aftermath, and the economic ruin its caused so many business owners and their families,” said Ossie Kendrix, president and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin. “Our relationship with WEDC is important and critical to the work that we do.”