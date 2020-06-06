MADISON — A grant through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) called the We’re All In grant, funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act will be available for small businesses to apply for from June 15 to June 21.
To be eligible, the business must be a Wisconsinbased for-profit business, employ 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees, earn greater than $0 but less than $1 million annual gross revenue and have started operating prior to Jan. 1, 2020.
The application will be accessible on the WEDC website: wedc.org.