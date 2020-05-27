MADISON — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced Tuesday a new online retail portal called the Main Street Marketplace, which is available now to connect shoppers with more than 230 Main Street businesses across Wisconsin.
The website provides a database of locally owned shops across Wisconsin. Shoppers can choose to search by geography or by product category on the site The Main Street Marketplace was created to help businesses affected by the pandemic who have difficulty updating customers on changes in product availability.
The online portal also helps showcase retail offerings throughout Wisconsin, from clothing to vinyl records to decorative glass.
The directory shows an array of goods offered by small businesses in Wisconsin, such as food, apparel, home goods, toys and more.
The site allows individuals to call to place orders or redirects them to the business’ website to place an order.
“Local small businesses have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said.
“This is a great opportunity to help sustain local and small businesses in our downtown districts throughout Wisconsin.”
There are currently more than 230 shops listed on the site. To be listed, the shops must be in one of the 34 Wisconsin Main Street communities.
Additional offerings will be added in the future.
Wisconsin Main Street is a community development program administered by the WEDC that targets Wisconsin’s historic commercial districts with a goal to revitalize their business districts.
To visit the online portal, visit: www.mainstreetwi.com.