WASHINGTON COUNTY — Signs are pointing to a busy season of events, as some wedding venues in Washington County are having increased bookings.
“We’re pretty much at two weddings a week now, from May through October,” said Johan Johanson, owner of The Gardens Wedding Center in Allenton.
Last year, 40 percent of the business’s weddings were moved to 2021, according to Johanson, who said a few additional weddings this year have extended out again.
Overall, though, business is returning to normal rates.
“We are seeing more bookings and tours than in the past,” Johanson said. “The comfort level of the universe seems to be improving.”
He said sizes of weddings at the Allenton location have also been readjusting. Last year, guest counts were often in the 25- to 50-person range and this year are frequently back to 100 to 150 guests per wedding.
Johanson noted that The Gardens Wedding Center makes use of a “gorgeous outdoor space” and “the wonderful country breezes we have here in Washington County,” which may help reassure those booking their weddings and seeking to maintain precautions regarding the coronavirus.
“Being outdoors helps to have that comfort,” Johanson said, noting that the center’s staff also carefully follows all health guideline recommendations.
The site does include indoor space, including a historic chapel, which he said wedding parties typically take advantage of during inclement weather.
Within the Washington County park system, there are three venues for hosting weddings: Glacier Hills County Park in Hubertus, Homestead Hollow Park in Germantown and Sandy Knoll County Park in West Bend.
Krystal Wangerin, parks business services manager, said wedding planning activity has picked up at all three sites.
“This spring has been kind of sporadic but as we move into summer we are pretty much fully booked,” she said.
“Glacier Hills and Homestead Hollow are fully booked for 2021. Sandy Knoll has a few dates available,” she said, noting that the two new locations offer seasonal dates for weddings while Glacier Hills operates year-round.
The sites are now booking out as far as 2023 and have waiting lists.
“A lot of people have been pushing out dates due to COVID-19. There is an increase in inquiries and people interested,” Wangerin said. People looking at the park locations frequently are drawn to the flexible food and beverage options allowing weddings to select vendors of their choice, according to Wangerin, who said others appreciate that the proceeds from weddings hosted at the sites go back into the Washington County park system.
Wangerin said there have been varied approaches among those planning upcoming weddings.
“I do think some people may be moving forward as planned and others have a more limited approach,” she said, noting that the park sites do have multiple options for spreading out and social distancing.
“We are still recommending that all renters review Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department guidelines as it relates to utilizing our park venues and hosting safe events in our parks,” Wangerin added.
At The Gardens Wedding Center, now in its sixth year of operation, Johanson said the organization asks the individual wedding parties to determine what health guidelines they would like their guests to follow.
Overall, Johanson is feeling optimistic about the upcoming season.
“I am very confident we’re going to have an amazing year,” he said.