RICHFIELD — The Sterling Chalet is a banquet hall that specializes in weddings and events that is centrally located in the beautiful Holy Hill area.
From weddings, birthdays, meetings, to sports banquets, conferences, or corporate events, the Sterling Chalet offers patrons a memorable experience.
“Our space makes us unique. We have one large area where we can have everyone together, where the bar is connected to the hall,” said manager Heidi McKenna. “The vastness of the hall connected to a large bar is really like no other that I know near here.”
No matter what the celebration, the staff at Sterling Chalet, 1271 Highway 175, says it will customize each event to fit a person’s unique style.
Sterling Chalet offers onsite catering. From menu items like Lemon Butter Chicken, Citrus Tilapia, and the most requested, tenderloin beef tips.
“We have two rooms, the large hall and the party room,” McKenna said. “The party room is basically for baby showers and bridal showers or any event we have that’s around 50 people.”
The year 2021 was a busy year for the venue but it wasn’t a big year.
“We’re still rebounding from COVID, we weren’t able to have events for seven months,” said McKenna. “Our events are usually large gatherings, there were restrictions on large gatherings.
“We were busy in 2021 but we normally have an average of 250 guests, some of our weddings were 70-75 people, they were all smaller. We were booked but there were less numbers.”
June traditionally is the most popular month for weddings but at Sterling Chalet fall is the busiest season and October is the busiest month.
“Weddings are big in October and we also have other events like the Chicken Roast for the Lions Club,” McKenna said.
For more information visit sterlingchalet.com or call 262-628-4080.