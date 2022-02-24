FILE — The Trump Organization's Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, awaits a car after leaving a courtroom appearance in New York, Sept. 20, 2021. Lawyers for Donald Trump's longtime finance chief are asking a judge on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, to throw out tax fraud charges against him, arguing New York prosecutors targeted him as punishment because he wouldn't flip on the former president. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)