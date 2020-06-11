TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — HWLH Partnership — a group consisting of Hans Weissgerber Jr., Hans Weissgerber III and Lisa Marks — has filed a letter with the town asking it to honor a two-decade old promise to install sewer service on Brown Street to have it access Oconomowoc Lakes Plaza.
The development, which is right behind the BP gas station on Brown Street, was built in 2004 and prior to that was “assured this developer that public sewerage” would be extended to the plaza, HWLH Partnership argues in the letter.
Marks said the development had to install a commercial septic tank when the development was built and the septic system has limited the tenants available to rent to.
“If we’re getting close to the maximum usage I really have to look at what type of tenant can I rent to,” Marks said.
With Highway P being the main south to north conduit into the town, the Oconomowoc Lakes Plaza is a “commercial core of the town,” HWLH Partnership said in its letter.
“Oconomowoc Lakes Plaza ... was developed at this strategic gateway location into the township, so as to establish a premium quality commercial retail and office development, setting a high standard for future commercial projects,” the letter states.
With the septic system restrictions, restaurants and high-water-usage properties can’t rent the space because another septic would have to be installed at a hefty cost to HWLH Partnership, Marks said.
The partnership also owns the parcel across the street to the north, on the corner of Brown Street and Lakeshore Drive. The parcel has been put up for sale or build to suit multiple times, Marks said, but interested parties don’t want to deal with the hassle to either install a septic tank for their development or go through the process to install sewer.
Marks said the second parcel was a planned unit development with some multifamily housing and to have the building compliment the main Oconomowoc Lakes Plaza.
“That never came to fruition because we never did pursue that second piece of development because unless we have sewer there we would run into the same problem,” she said.
Town Administrator Jeff Herrmann said the Town Board has yet to discuss the issue and doesn’t know when a decision will be made — calling the issue “a little more complicated” than just giving sewer service to HWLH Partnership.
“We don’t have any sewer RECs to give them and there’s no sewer down there so if the town wants to give them sewer, it’s going to cost some money and who is going to pay for it,” Herrmann said.
A sewer REC or residential equivalent connection, is a connection to the city of Oconomowoc’s existing sewer system. Herrmann said the town has zero RECs left, which means the town will need to negotiate with the city to get more of them.
Herrmann said the city typically only wants land in exchange for RECs.
Overall, Herrmann said the process to install sewer once the town decides to do it would take about two years.
The letter states the lack of adequate sewerage capacity provided by an on-site septic system severely diminishes the ability to operate Oconomowoc Lakes Plaza as a financially viable commercial property and reduces its market value.
“Without this critically important and needed service, the future success, commercial and financial viability of Oconomowoc Lakes Plaza has been, and continues to be, in jeopardy,” the letter states.