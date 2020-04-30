Welcoming back customers

WAUKESHA — With the loosening of restrictions for non-essential businesses in Wisconsin has come a flood of appointments for Petlicious Pet Spa in Waukesha.
“Business is coming back to a steady version of normal,” said owner Dave Krause. “The one groomer that is working right now, she has enough (appointments) to work seven days a week for five weeks and that’s not getting all our customers in either.”
More nonessential businesses are able to offer their services again under Gov. Tony Evers’ loosened restrictions for the Safer at Home order, including dog groomers, outdoor recreational rental businesses and more.
Under the loosened restrictions, nonessential businesses that can offer their services without person-to-person contact are able to provide services such as deliveries, mailings, curbside pick-up and drop-off.
While these area businesses are allowed to reopen, they are implementing the guidelines that are laid out in the order which require businesses to meet social distancing standards.
Area businesses
Some nonessential businesses across the state and in Waukesha County opened their doors Wednesday while others are still ironing out the details for their reopening.
Krause said precaution is the key right now and he is following the recommended measures.
“We’re with a limited crew and we are keeping the customers outside,” he said. “We’ll go out and get the dog and they’ll pay for the service over the phone and we’ll automatically send them a receipt, so there’s no person-toperson contact whatsoever … The only thing we can’t do is we used to offer self-serve dog washes.”
Krause said when the restrictions were first implemented, people cleared out their retail items in order to stock up on dog food and other pet supplies.
Krause said having to close the grooming part of the business had a great impact on the business, 2217 Silvernail Road, Waukesha, and on the groomers who have been unable to work.
Recreational rentals are also allowed to reopen under the order.
While High Roller Fun Rentals, 1128 Baxter St., Waukesha, is typically open on weekends at this time, owner Jerry Lemke said they are now working to develop a plan for reopening.
The business is located in Frame Park near the Rotary Building. Lemke said he is working with the city to figure out what the best course of action may be.
“I think the way that they wrote the law, I think it’s geared more toward how they would have the pickup (or) drop-off points … the longer term reservations, because what we do is so short-term,” he said.
Lemke said there are logistical changes they need to consider such as implementing phone reservations, considering keeping the concessions closed, cancelling kayaking classes and more.
Lemke is worried about not being able to make a profit with the implemented changes over the summer and feels he may just break even if he opens the business.
“Just with the employee base, we’re dealing with high school students, and I’m not positive parents are going to want them working with the general public,” Lemke said.
Cleaning the rentals would also include a lot of additional labor and supplies, Lemke said.
Under an order that was effective Friday, some golf courses were allowed to reopen, curbside pickup at libraries was made available, curbside pickup at arts and crafts stores for personal protective materials was allowed and more.
Wendy Rieves, store manager of Sew Much More, 2140 W. St. Paul Ave., said she was able to remain open under the Safer at Home Order with pick-up services because of their small appliance repair business.
The business is also able to provide materials for personal protective equipment for pick-up. “At this point we’re happy to be curbside because our store would be really hard to clean well because of all the bolts of fabric, because how can you sanitize that?” Rieves said.